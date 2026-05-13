Angdembe slams govt over Sudhan Gurung probe delay

Kathmandu, May 13: Bhishmaraj Angdembe, parliamentary party leader of Nepali Congress, questioned the government over why no investigation had been launched against former Home Minister Sudhan Gurung.

Speaking at Tuesday’s meeting of the House of Representatives, he asked how the government could claim good governance while pursuing corruption allegations against others but failing to investigate serious accusations against the then-home minister.

“How can this be called good governance?” he said. “When others are relentlessly targeted over corruption allegations, even driven by algorithms, but no investigation is conducted into the serious charges against your own former home minister? Why is the government hesitating to carry out an impartial probe into the accusations against the former home minister?”

He also remarked that the government had reached a point where people were forced to search for it on social media, because apparently governance now needs hashtags to function. Human institutions remain committed to innovation in all the wrong ways.

Angdembe said democracy was not something to be confined to closed rooms.

“We have reached the edge of a cliff buried under a landslide of ordinances. Our party cannot support this unnatural style of governance,” he said.

He also accused the government of silencing people by creating fear through bulldozer operations in squatter settlements. He said a government that should act as a guardian for citizens must not behave like a messenger of death. He added that bulldozers had been deployed suddenly against informal settlements without proper organization or preparation.

People’s News Monitoring Service