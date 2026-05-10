Rumours of Rohingya crackdown prompt tight security at Jogbani border

Kathmandu, May 10: Security checks have been tightened at the Biratnagar–Jogbani border point following rumours circulating after the recent West Bengal state assembly elections in India that Rohingya refugees and undocumented Bangladeshi nationals were being expelled.

Authorities in Morang said the move was triggered by posts on social media and some media reports suggesting possible cross-border movement linked to the alleged crackdown.

Nepali security personnel at the Jogbani entry point have begun allowing movement only after verifying identity documents. Officials said the heightened vigilance aims to prevent any potential irregular entry through the route.

The Jogbani border lies close to Bihar’s Raxaul–Jogbani rail corridor, and is connected to India’s West Bengal region, including Malda district, which is around 199 kilometres from Biratnagar’s Rani area. The route is frequently used by Indian citizens, particularly those travelling for medical treatment, including eye care, via the Kolkata Express train service.

Authorities suspect that such routes could also be misused for illegal entry, prompting increased monitoring on both sides of the border.

Joint inspections by Nepal Police and Armed Police Force are conducted on days when the Kolkata–Jogbani train operates, while routine checks continue on other days under the Armed Police Force.

Security officials say the likelihood of a large influx of Rohingya refugees entering Nepal is low, noting that Nepal suspended third-country resettlement policies after 2078 BS. They also described many of the circulating reports as exaggerated or based on unverified information.

Meanwhile, India’s eastern border checkpoints, including Kakadbhitta–Pani Tanki, have long maintained strict identity verification for Nepali travellers.

The rumours gained momentum after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured notable gains in the West Bengal elections. Social media platforms were flooded with videos claiming that illegal Bangladeshi migrants and Rohingya refugees were being expelled. Fact-checkers in India later confirmed that many of these clips were old, misleading, or unrelated to the current situation.

During the campaign, the BJP had prominently raised the issue of illegal infiltration, with senior leaders including Home Minister Amit Shah promising action against undocumented migration in West Bengal.

While post-election tensions and isolated security concerns have been reported in some areas, there has been no official confirmation of mass deportations of Rohingya or Bangladeshi nationals.

People’s News Monitoring Service