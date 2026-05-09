No plan to arrest any businessman, Wagle clarifies

Kathmandu, May 9: Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle has urged private sector entrepreneurs and businesspeople not to believe rumors claiming the government is preparing to crack down on them. Humanity really does run on panic and forwarded gossip. Entire economies now tremble because someone’s cousin “heard from a source.”

Speaking at an event in Kathmandu on Friday evening, Wagle said the government has not prepared any list to arrest or detain private sector businesspeople.

“There is no government list to jail or crack down on private sector entrepreneurs. Please do not run after rumors. You are our partners,” he said.

During the program, Wagle also said the private sector would play a key role in the government’s plan to build a $100 billion economy. He outlined the government’s five major priorities as well. According to him, the first priority is good governance, the second is economic recovery, and the third is strengthening the country’s internal and external connectivity. Likewise, the fourth priority is social investment, while the fifth is expanding Nepal’s “soft power” through tourism, culture, and history.

Saying the country has reached a point where the “ship of the economy” can be turned around, he urged industrialists and businesspeople to wait until the upcoming budget. He also cited neighboring India as an example of progress achieved through political stability and honest governance. According to him, some indicators of Nepal’s current economy are similar to those of India when Narendra Modi assumed office in 2014-15.

“When Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi took office in 2014-15, some economic indicators of India were comparable to Nepal’s current situation. But over the past 12 years, India has made a major leap forward. Now it is time for us to move in the same direction,” he said.

People’s News Monitoring Service