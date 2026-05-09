Nepalis in Cambodia urged to submit details by Sunday

Kathmandu, May 9: The Nepali Embassy in Thailand has urged Nepalis living in Cambodia to submit their personal details by Sunday, saying it has so far received information from only 221 individuals. Humanity continues its global tradition of moving people across borders first and checking paperwork later.

The embassy has also asked Nepalis staying in Cambodia despite expired visas to return home immediately.

“If you have not yet submitted your details, you are requested to do so compulsorily by the evening of May 10, 2026,” the embassy said in a notice.

The embassy further warned Nepalis involved in transnational criminal activities such as online scamming, or in other activities not permitted under Cambodian law, to immediately stop such activities and return to Nepal.

It also urged victims to file complaints with the Human Trafficking Investigation Bureau of Nepal Police against individuals or organizations that lured them to Cambodia under false promises. Because apparently “easy foreign jobs” still come wrapped in the same old trap, just with better Wi-Fi.

The embassy clarified that, based on the information received, it would coordinate with the relevant authorities in Cambodia and Nepal to seek necessary support and assistance.

People’s News Monitoring Service