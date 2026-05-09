Business entrepreneurs from Nepal, Bangladesh interact for enhancing bilateral trade, cooperation

Kathmandu, May 9: The Embassy of Bangladesh, in collaboration with the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) of Bangladesh, hosted a networking dinner on Friday evening in honor of the prominent Nepali business persons and Bangladeshi business entrepreneurs participating in the South Asia Trade Fair 2026.

The programme brought together distinguished Nepali business leaders, representatives of leading chamber bodies including FNCCI, NCC, NFTA, entrepreneurs, investors, policymakers, diplomats, and Bangladeshi exhibitors participating in the regional trade fair. A total of 24 Bangladeshi business enterprises are participating in the fair, showcasing Bangladesh’s growing export-oriented companies in manufacturing sectors including ready-made garments, handicrafts, jute and jute products etc.

The evening commenced with an introductory session and remarks from prominent Nepali business representatives. Md. Shafiqur Rahman, Bangladesh Ambassador, addressed the gathering and underscored the importance of strengthening bilateral trade, investment, and business connectivity between Bangladesh and Nepal.

In his remarks, the Ambassador highlighted Bangladesh’s emergence Asia’s prominent competitive manufacturing and export hubs particularly in ready-made garments, jute and jute products, pharmaceuticals, leather goods, textiles, and other diversified sectors. He also shed light on the untapped potential for expanding Bangladesh–Nepal economic cooperation in areas such as agro-processing, energy, pharmaceuticals, tourism, ICT, frozen fish, sea food items etc. The Ambassador noted that improving regional connectivity and trade facilitation measures, including the use of land ports such as Banglabandha, are contributing to smoother trade flows and creating new opportunities for businesses in both countries. He also expressed the readiness of the Embassy to extend possible support to the businesspersons of both the countries.

An interactive business networking session followed the opening remarks, was a key component of the program, that provided a valuable platform for meaningful engagement among entrepreneurs and stakeholders from Bangladesh and Nepal. Participants exchanged views on expanding bilateral trade, promoting investment partnerships, and exploring new avenues for regional economic cooperation.

The evening concluded with further encouraging dialogue, collaboration, and partnership development among participating business communities.

Earlier, in the afternoon, the Embassy organized a business-to-Business (B2B) between renowned Nepali entrepreneurs and business leaders and the representatives from Bangladeshi enterprises participating in the South Asia Trade Fair 2026 in Kathmandu. The meeting was organized at the Embassy. the meeting provided an important platform for connecting, networking, engaging in business talks and exploring new avenues of trade and investment cooperation between Bangladesh and Nepal.

People’s News Monitoring Service.