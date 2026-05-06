Unions in civil service axed

Kathmandu, May 6: The government has pulled the plug on trade unions in the civil service, eliminating a long-standing provision that once allowed them to operate. Officials claim these unions, often tied to political parties, have become a chronic headache for the bureaucracy rather than serving any meaningful purpose.

A notice issued Tuesday by the Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration confirmed the shift. Section 53 of the Civil Service Act, 2049 BS, has been formally struck down through a newly introduced ordinance aimed at amending various laws. Translation: the legal basis for civil service unions is gone, and so are the unions themselves.

With the new rule in effect, the ministry has instructed all government bodies, from ministries and departments to commissions and secretariats, to shut down union offices without delay. It didn’t stop there. Any property these unions had been using, including office spaces, vehicles, and other perks, must be handed back to the state immediately. No sentimental goodbyes.

Civil servants who were busy wearing union hats are now expected to return to their actual jobs. Offices have been told to reassign duties and make sure staff fall back in line with their official responsibilities.

In short, the government has decided it has had enough of politically flavored unionism inside the bureaucracy and wants the civil service to act like, well, a civil service again. Whether this leads to a more efficient system or just a different flavor of chaos is a question for another day.

People’s News Monitoring Service