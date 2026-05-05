RPP leader Shahi demands suspension of the American youth council

Kathmandu, May 5: Leader of the Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) parliamentary party in the House of Representatives, Gyanendra Shahi, has strongly urged the government to immediately dissolve the youth councils being operated by foreign embassies and agencies in Nepal.

In an appeal addressed to the Prime Minister and made public through social media, Shahi stated that such a step is necessary to protect the country’s national dignity and sovereignty.

Shahi welcomed the government’s recent decision to dissolve student unions and employee trade unions. Stating that the move is important to free education and administration from political influence, he said the government should now also focus on curbing external influence.

Claiming that foreign embassies have been forming their own youth councils and exerting external influence on Nepal’s younger generation, he stressed the need to dismantle such structures. He also called for strict regulations to ensure that no foreign agency can conduct youth-targeted programs without the explicit approval and coordination of the Government of Nepal. Furthermore, he emphasized that only indigenous values, history, and national needs should be prioritized in internal policy, education, and youth development sectors.

MP Shahi stated that such councils should be shut down with the country’s long-term interests and national self-respect at the center. “Considering the external influence on the younger generation, I sincerely appeal for the dissolution of youth councils operated by foreign agencies,” he said.

In Nepal, agencies including, in particular, the embassies of the United States and India have been operating various councils and networking groups involving young people. While these groups claim to contribute to the leadership development of Nepali youth, RPP leader Shahi has portrayed them as a challenge from the perspective of national interest and sovereignty.

People’s News Monitoring Service.