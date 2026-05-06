Nepal crush Oman, thanks to Gulshan’s heroics

Kathmandu, May 6: Nepal secured three wins in four matches in the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 tri-nation ODI series featuring the UAE and Oman.

Nepal claimed its third victory on Tuesday with an 81-run win over Oman. Earlier, Nepal had defeated the UAE in both encounters but lost its first match against Oman.

Chasing a target of 257, Oman were bowled out for 175 in 39.5 overs.

For Oman, Vinayak Shukla scored 36 runs, while Hamad Mirza added 34.

Nepal’s bowling was led by Gulshan Jha, who delivered a standout performance. He picked up five wickets, recording his best figures in ODI cricket, conceding 38 runs in nine overs.

Sandeep Lamichhane bowled 8.5 overs, including two maiden overs, gave away 30 runs, and took one wicket. Karan KC, Nandan Yadav, and Dipendra Singh Airee claimed one wicket each.

Earlier, Nepal, batting first after winning the toss at Tribhuvan University Cricket Ground, were all out for 256 with one ball remaining.

Opener Aasif Sheikh top-scored with 94 runs. He faced 97 balls, hitting seven fours and five sixes, falling just six runs short of a century.

The other opener, Vinod Bhandari, was dismissed for a duck on the second ball.

Batting at number three, Arjun Kumal contributed 48 runs off 87 balls, including four boundaries, missing his half-century by two runs.

Captain Rohit Kumar Paudel scored 9 runs off 16 balls, while vice-captain Dipendra Singh Airee made 33 off 42 deliveries.

Gulshan Jha scored 17 runs before getting out. Arif Sheikh added a quick 43 off 24 balls, striking one four and four sixes, including three consecutive sixes in the final over before his dismissal.

Karan KC scored 0, Nandan Yadav 2, and Sandeep Lamichhane 1.

For Oman, Nadeem Khan took three wickets, while Shakeel Ahmed and Hasanain Shah picked up two wickets each.

In the series standings, Oman sit third with 31 points from 28 matches. Nepal, currently seventh, have 18 points from 24 matches. This marks the first time Nepal has won three matches in a League 2 series. The UAE, placed eighth, have 14 points from 24 matches.

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People’s News Monitoring Service