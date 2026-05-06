19 Nepalis held in Bhairahawa casino gambling raid

Bhairahawa, May 6: Police have arrested 19 Nepali nationals for gambling inside a casino in Siddharthanagar, Rupandehi.

A joint team from the Lumbini Province Police Office and the District Police Office, Rupandehi, carried out a late-night raid at the Royal Kalinga Casino, operating inside Hotel Gautam Buddha International in Siddharthanagar-10, and detained the individuals.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police Krishna Kumar Chand, the group includes four individuals involved in casino management and 15 people who were actively gambling at the time. The operation was launched based on specific intelligence.

As per the law, Nepalis have been barred from gambling in casinos across Nepal.

Those arrested are reported to be from various districts, including Rupandehi.

Police seized Rs. 95,500 in cash, 17 mobile phones, and 50 casino coins from the site.

Authorities said further investigation is underway under gambling-related charges. People’s News Monitoring Service