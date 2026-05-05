Shekhar Golchha remains in CIB custody

Kathmandu, May 5: The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) has confirmed that businessman Shekhar Golchha remains in its custody as an investigation continues.

CIB spokesperson Shiv Kumar Shrestha said Golchha is being held in connection with securities-related offenses. He clarified that although the Supreme Court ordered his release in a separate insurance-related case, the securities investigation is still ongoing.

“Even though the court directed his release in the insurance case, we are continuing our probe under securities-related charges,” Shrestha said.

Golchha was arrested on April 24. Hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by his wife Seema Golchha, the Supreme Court on Monday ordered that he be released on bail or guarantee, and kept in custody only if such conditions could not be met.

The court also scrapped two arrest warrants issued by the Kathmandu District Court, stating they were inconsistent with legal provisions that allow for bail or guarantee in such cases.

People’s News Monitoring Service