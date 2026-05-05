PM Shah announces plans to depoliticise colleges and civil service

Kathmandu, May 5: Prime Minister Balendra Shah has announced a sweeping plan to fully depoliticise education institutions and the civil service, saying both institutions have been deeply damaged by party influence for decades.

Taking to Facebook, he said political capture of student bodies and bureaucracy has “destroyed the system itself.” Responding to long-standing criticism from journalists, politicians, and the public, he said the government has decided to remove these distortions through an ordinance.

He stated that political flags in educational institutions and party-linked affiliations within the bureaucracy will now be strictly banned. According to him, student and employee organisations have often acted more like political “sleeper cells” than representatives of their sectors.

He argued that access and political loyalty have outweighed merit and ability for years, weakening public trust in state institutions. The ruling Rastriya Swatantra Party, he said, is not removing politics from education and administration due to organisational weakness but to improve educational quality and restore dignity in public service.

Shah added that the move does not strip anyone of rights but instead strengthens professional independence. Future appointments, transfers, and promotions will be based only on procedure, competence, and performance, not political connection.

Students, he said, should learn politics from teachers rather than party influence, while civil servants should follow institutional rules rather than political patronage. He framed the decision as a system-wide reform, not a partisan attack.

Describing the situation as a necessary transition away from political control, he said education and bureaucracy must be “depoliticised” to restore institutional integrity. He stressed that real change comes from decisions, not speeches, and confirmed that the ordinance reflects public demand.

“We do everything in the interest of the Nepali people. Rest assured,” he wrote, expressing hope for public trust and support for what he called a historic shift.

People’s News Monitoring Service