‘Govt prioritises secure, inclusive and sustainable digital ecosystem”

Kathmandu, May 2: Minister for Communications and Information Technology, Dr Bikram Timilsina, has said the government is working to build a digital ecosystem that is secure, reliable, inclusive and sustainable.

In a message marking National ICT Day 2083, he stressed that information technology is no longer optional. It now sits at the core of governance, public service delivery, economic growth, entrepreneurship and citizen empowerment. He also extended greetings to everyone involved in the IT sector, including innovators, entrepreneurs, private firms, researchers, students and start-up communities.

The minister said the government is pushing policies and programmes aimed at developing a “Digital Nepal,” with a focus on making public services easier, more transparent, accountable and user-friendly. He added that the ministry is prioritising the development of digital public infrastructure over the next decade. Efforts are also underway to strengthen the Nagarik App by integrating more government services to improve accessibility and efficiency.

Timilsina noted that the government plans to fast-track policies and programmes to position Nepal as a regional hub for digital innovation, IT services, the data economy and artificial intelligence. To support this goal, legal and institutional frameworks will be developed alongside the implementation of the National AI Policy and the National Cyber Security Strategy.

He further highlighted plans to expand high-speed broadband access, strengthen government data centres, improve disaster recovery systems, promote digital literacy and build a skilled tech workforce. These measures aim to bridge the digital divide and ensure broader inclusion.

The government also intends to generate employment in the IT sector, mobilise young talent and promote start-ups as a driver of economic growth.

However, the minister acknowledged that digital transformation cannot be achieved by the government alone. He emphasised the need for collaboration with the private sector, academia, development partners, media, the tech community and the public.

In his message, he urged all stakeholders to work together towards building a modern, prosperous and digitally advanced Nepal.

People’s News Monitoring Service