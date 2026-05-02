Former King enjoys Chinese cuisine in Pokhara

Kathmandu, May 2: Former King Gyanendra Shah, along with former Queen Komal and other family members, is currently in Pokhara. The former King and his family were seen at ‘Chu Mi Chinese Restaurant,’ located inside the 31 Park Hotel at Barahighat in Pokhara, on Friday, May 1.

They had gone there to enjoy the Chinese cuisine.

The hotel stated that their visit created a distinctive and dignified atmosphere.

“Friday afternoon became special for us, as we had the opportunity to provide a warm dining experience to former King Gyanendra Shah, former Queen Komal Rajya Lakshmi Devi Shah, and the royal family,” the hotel said.

After the meal, former King Shah expressed satisfaction with the restaurant’s hospitality, service, and ambiance.

According to a hotel staff member, he also praised Pokhara’s culture of hospitality and noted that such high standards of service would help elevate the tourism sector.

‘Chu Mi Chinese Restaurant,’ located within the 31 Park Hotel complex and operated under the investment of Anshuwara Group, is known in Pokhara for its quality Chinese cuisine.

According to local tourism entrepreneurs, such high-profile visits and positive feedback are expected to further strengthen Pokhara’s image as a tourist destination.

People’s News Monitoring Service.