Show cause notice issued over removal of squatter settlements

Kathmandu, April 28: The Supreme Court has issued a formal explanation order questioning the eviction process carried out against squatter settlements.

The apex court’s order follows concerns raised over how the clearance drive was executed, prompting officials to seek justification from those involved in the operation. The notice requires responsible agencies to clarify the legal and procedural basis for removing settlements occupied by landless and informal residents.

SC officials say the review aims to examine whether due process was followed during the eviction, including compliance with existing laws, guidelines, and human rights standards. The action has drawn attention due to its sensitivity, as squatter communities often lack alternative housing options and legal land ownership.

The issue has now been escalated for administrative scrutiny, with authorities expected to assess whether the eviction aligned with state policy and court directives. Depending on the response, further decisions may follow regarding accountability or procedural correction.

People’s News Monitoring Service