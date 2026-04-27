Lightning strike kills father and son in Pyuthan, injures four

PYUTHAN, April 27: A lightning strike killed a father and son and injured four others in Gaumukhi Rural Municipality on Sunday.

According to the District Police Office, 70-year-old Kedar Bohora Chhetri and his 26-year-old son Ramu Bohora Chhetri, both from Ward No. 6, Liwang, died on the spot. Police said they succumbed to severe injuries while being taken to hospital.

The bodies have been kept at the district hospital, where post-mortem examinations are scheduled for Monday.

Two others from the same rural municipality were injured in the incident. Srijana Nyaupane, 24, from Ward No. 4, and Gami Bohora, 54, from Ward No. 6, are receiving treatment at the District Hospital in Bijuwar.

In a separate incident, two sisters were injured by lightning in Mandavi Rural Municipality-2, Ratapani. Kalpana Adhikari, 20, and Sapana Adhikari, 16, are also undergoing treatment at the same hospital, police said.

People’s News Monitoring Service