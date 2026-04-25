RPP senior vice president Bikram Pandey arrested

Kathmandu, April 25: Bikram Pandey, Senior Vice President of the Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) and a former minister, has been arrested. The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) of Nepal Police confirmed that he was taken into custody on Friday.

CIB chief Manoj KC said Pandey has been brought to the bureau’s office for investigation. Pandey, who is also a construction entrepreneur, is accused of manipulating the government’s tender system by accessing the official bidding website and awarding contracts to his own company.

Pandey was elected as a member of the House of Representatives from Chitwan-3 in the 2022 elections.

People’s News Monitoring Service