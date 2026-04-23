34 Years Ago: UML Stalls Left Campaign

The leader of the mainline opposition, Manmohan Adhikari, is coming under grave criticism for having played the Congress pawn in breaking the movement launched by the United People’s Struggle Committee formed by the NCP–Unity Center Masal, the Communist League and the Marxist-Leninst–Maoist parties.

It is reliably learnt that Adhikari set the stage the dissolution of a movement that had successfully challenged the government on its policies in pricing, foreign policy, Congressisation and law and order. Adhikari is said to have volunteered to join the movement which was not supported by his party but did remarkably well without it provide a new left front was formed with the inclusion of the UML.

People’s Review, 13 April 1992