PM Balen Shah’s potential India visit

By Our Reporter

Speculation has grown in recent weeks over Prime Minister Balendra Shah’s possible first foreign visit, with India emerging as a likely destination. The discussion comes less than a month after the formation of the new government and at a time when domestic priorities such as governance reform and anti-corruption efforts remain central.

The momentum around the visit increased after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended an official invitation. While no formal confirmation has come from either side, the issue has already gained political and diplomatic attention.

Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal, speaking at Tribhuvan International Airport, said that such invitations are routine in Nepal–India relations and should not be read as a finalised diplomatic plan. He confirmed that the invitation exists but stressed that no dates or formats have been agreed. According to him, the timing will depend on both sides defining their priorities and completing necessary preparations.

Behind the public statements, however, diplomatic activity appears to be slowly building. Khanal recently met Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar in Mauritius, where the possible visit and broader bilateral issues were discussed. Even so, officials on both sides suggest that formal groundwork is still incomplete, and key diplomatic mechanisms required for a high-level visit have not yet been fully activated.

In Nepal’s diplomatic landscape, a first foreign visit by a prime minister carries symbolic weight. India has traditionally been the preferred destination, reflecting geographic proximity, deep economic ties, and long-standing political engagement. For India, hosting Nepal’s new prime minister early often helps set the tone for bilateral relations.

But the current situation carries additional layers. There is growing speculation in diplomatic and political circles that Western powers, including the United States, have shown interest in Prime Minister Shah’s leadership style and political rise. While such claims remain unverified in formal diplomatic terms, they have added a new dimension to how regional actors are interpreting Nepal’s foreign policy direction.

Within this context, some analysts suggest that India is keen to ensure that its engagement with the new leadership remains strong and direct from the beginning. The perceived need for early interaction is not only about protocol but also about maintaining influence in a rapidly shifting regional environment where China’s presence in Nepal has steadily expanded over the past decade.

India’s interest also reflects practical concerns. Nepal–India relations cover a wide range of sensitive issues, including border management, trade dependency, energy cooperation, and water resource agreements. Any new leadership in Kathmandu requires early engagement to ensure continuity and clarity on these matters.

Several long-standing issues remain part of the Nepal–India relationship. Trade dependence is one of them. Nepal continues to rely heavily on Indian ports and transit routes for imports and exports. Energy trade, particularly hydropower exports from Nepal to India, is another growing area of cooperation.

At the same time, border-related concerns continue to surface periodically. While both governments maintain dialogue mechanisms, issues such as disputed territories and border infrastructure remain politically sensitive.

India is also closely watching Nepal’s broader foreign policy balance, especially its engagement with China through infrastructure and connectivity projects. In this context, an early visit by Prime Minister Shah to India is seen as a way to reaffirm bilateral stability.

Despite rising expectations, officials in Kathmandu insist that no immediate visit is planned. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has stated that Nepal must first define its internal priorities before engaging in high-level foreign trips. According to officials, more than 40 bilateral mechanisms exist between Nepal and India, but many of them require activation before a structured visit can take place.

A senior foreign ministry official noted that while political interest is high, diplomatic procedure still needs to follow its course. This includes agenda setting, preparatory meetings, and coordination at multiple levels before any formal visit is confirmed.

If Prime Minister Shah does travel to India early in his tenure, it would likely set the tone for Nepal’s immediate foreign policy direction. It could signal continuity in close bilateral ties, especially in areas of trade and infrastructure cooperation.

At the same time, it would also be closely watched for signals on how Nepal plans to balance its relations with India, China, and Western partners. Any shift in tone or priorities would be carefully analysed in regional capitals.

For Nepal, the visit would not only be symbolic. It would also be a test of how the new leadership manages long-standing bilateral issues while maintaining strategic flexibility in an increasingly complex geopolitical environment.

For now, the visit remains under discussion. But the attention surrounding it shows how quickly Nepal’s foreign policy decisions become part of a wider regional calculation, where every move carries both diplomatic and strategic weight.