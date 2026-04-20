US man kills 8 children, including 7 of his own

Washington, April 20: A mass shooting in Shreveport, Louisiana, US, has left seven children and one additional child dead in an incident police have described as a domestic-related attack. The victims were between one and 14 years old.

Authorities say the violence began around 5:00 a.m. on Sunday. According to police, the suspect opened fire on 10 people before escaping in a stolen vehicle. Shreveport Police Department spokesperson Chris Bordelon said officers later pursued the suspect, who was ultimately shot and killed during the chase.

Two adult women, including the mother of some of the children, remain in critical condition.

The suspect has been identified by city officials as Shamar Elkins, according to Leigh Anne Evensky, communications director for the Shreveport mayor. Police reported that he first shot a woman on a street before moving to a nearby home, where he killed eight children. One of the victims was not related to him.

Investigators said one child managed to run to a nearby residence and alert authorities. Another child reportedly jumped from the roof and was taken to hospital for treatment. Police confirmed the gunman acted alone.

Officers later located the suspect after he carjacked another vehicle and attempted to flee. The chase extended into Bossier Parish, where police opened fire and killed him.

Authorities said the scene was first discovered shortly before 6:00 a.m. when officers entered a residence and found multiple deceased children. Police classified the incident as domestic in nature.

Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith said he was struggling to comprehend the scale of the tragedy and confirmed the investigation is being carried out with assistance from Louisiana State Police and other agencies.

Mayor Tom Arceneaux called it possibly the worst tragedy in the city’s history, noting widespread impact on families, police officers and emergency personnel.

Officials also highlighted the broader pattern of domestic violence in local crime. A city council member said a significant share of homicides in Shreveport are already linked to domestic disputes, and this incident has pushed those numbers higher.

Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry and House Speaker Mike Johnson both expressed condolences, praising first responders and calling the attack devastating for the community.

The shooting is the deadliest in the United States since January 2024, when eight people were killed in Joliet, Illinois, according to the Gun Violence Archive, which defines mass shootings as incidents involving four or more victims. ( Source: BBC)

People’s News Monitoring Service