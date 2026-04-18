Withdraw fuel price hike or face protests: Durga Prasai

Kathmandu, April 18: The “Nation, Nationality, Religion, Culture and Citizen Protection Grand Campaign” has demanded an immediate rollback of the recent fuel price hike, warning of protests if the decision is not reversed within a week.

Speaking at a press conference in Kathmandu on Friday, campaign coordinator Durga Prasai said the movement would launch protests under the leadership of its student wing if authorities fail to act within the deadline.

Prasai also cautioned the government against attempting to dissolve the student organization, arguing that such groups are essential for raising public voices. “Student organizations exist to speak out,” he said.

Recalling past protests over minor price increases, he criticized student groups for remaining silent despite what he described as a steep hike. He claimed that even a two-rupee increase had previously triggered protests, whereas a rise of around one hundred rupees has not drawn similar reactions.

People’s News Monitoring Service