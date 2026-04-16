Kathmandu district Red Cross wraps up first aid training in 6 wards

Kathmandu, April 16: Nepal Red Cross Society (NRCS) Kathmandu District Chapter has reported that basic first aid training has been completed in six wards under its ongoing program conducted in collaboration with the Kathmandu Metropolitan City.

According to the organization, four-day training sessions have been successfully carried out in wards 1, 2, 9, 14, 15, and 19 with financial support from the metropolitan office. The program aims to cover all 32 wards of the metropolitan city, with a group of 25 participants from each ward, including a facilitator, selected to take part in the training.

A review meeting of the first phase of the training program has been completed. An interaction program among trainers was also held at the district chapter office, where they shared feedback on how the training was conducted across the six wards.

Speaking at the meeting, NRCS Kathmandu Chapter President Shyamkaji Dotel said that both local residents and elected representatives actively participated in the training. He added that the program will be expanded to all 32 wards and stated that the four-day basic first aid training has proven effective.

Dotel said participants reported increased confidence after attending the training and expressed confidence that they have gained practical knowledge on how to treat minor injuries at home. According to him, around 90 percent of the participants were women. He also informed that the next phase of training will begin on April 19 and continue until mid-June.

The program follows a formal agreement signed between the Red Cross and the Kathmandu Metropolitan City on March 18, 2023. Following the agreement, the Red Cross organized meetings among its affiliated trainers and conducted refresher training to prepare them. Experienced and qualified trainers were then selected and deployed to different wards, Dotel informed.

During the training period, monitoring has been carried out by representatives from the metropolitan city’s health department, ward chairpersons, ward members, and Red Cross officials, according to the NRCS Kathmandu Chapter.

To ensure effectiveness, participants are assessed on both the first and final days of the training. Those who perform best in the final evaluation are awarded as encouragement, while all participants who pass receive certificates.

Similarly, Kathmandu Metropolitan City’s Epidemic Prevention and Control Focal Person Rishi Bhusal said the metropolis remains committed to promoting public health. He noted that teaching life-saving skills and techniques will continue to be a priority.

The program aims to build knowledge and skills in basic first aid among local communities, enabling residents to respond effectively to accidents, injuries, and other health emergencies at the initial stage.

Meanwhile, a further review program will be organized to assess completed trainings and discuss future strategies. Media representatives were invited to attend the interaction event, where participating trainers noted that female participation in the first aid training was significantly higher than that of male participants.

People’s News Monitoring Service