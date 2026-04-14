New Year 2083 BS begins today

Kathmandu, April 14: From today, the year 2083 B.S. has begun. The New Year is also regarded as a time of enthusiasm, new excitement, and fresh beginnings.

Today, on the 1st of Baisakh, the first day of the year is being celebrated across the country with joy and by exchanging greetings among one another.

Around the world, there is a tradition of celebrating the New Year as a special festival.

In Nepal, the 1st of Baisakh has long been observed as the New Year. Among the oldest calendars, the Bikram Sambat is established as the oldest era, and today marks the first day of that calendar year.

Today is also the day when the sun completes its transit in Pisces and begins its transit into Aries, known as Baisakh Sankranti or Mesh Sankranti. The Bikram Sambat follows the movement of the sun.

Scholars say that when the sun enters Aries and completes its cycle through Pisces, the old year ends and a new year begins, making this system scientific.

Nepalis around the world celebrate the 1st of Baisakh as the New Year.

In Bhaktapur, the Biska Jatra festival is also celebrated today. In the Tarai region, the blooming of the Sahalesh flower on this day adds its own unique significance and special importance.

People’s News Monitoring Service.