Political shock and a reset in power in 2082 BS

Kathmandu, April 13: Nepal’s political timeline rarely moves quietly, and the year 2082 BS (2025–2026) proved that point with unusual force. What began as scattered discontent quickly turned into one of the most turbulent periods in recent memory, shaking both institutions and political habits.

Early in the year, a campaign led by Durga Prasai and allies called for the return of a Hindu state and monarchy. The demand revived long-standing debates over the federal democratic republic and gave fresh energy to conservative voices. Before that debate could settle, the government took a far more immediate step that stirred public anger. Within six months, a coalition of the two largest parties in Parliament imposed a blanket ban on 26 social media platforms. Instead of managing digital spaces, the state chose restriction. For a generation that lives and speaks online, the move felt like a direct attack on personal freedom.

Young people soon mobilized under the banner of Gen Z. Their protests went beyond the ban, targeting corruption, poor governance, and entrenched favoritism. Internal disagreements within ruling parties made the situation worse. The government led by CPN-UML faced mounting pressure but showed little urgency to respond. Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, supported by Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba, downplayed the protests. That misreading of public mood proved costly.

By September, frustration reached a breaking point. On September 8, the government reversed the social media ban, but the concession came too late. Protests intensified the next day, turning violent and damaging key state institutions and public infrastructure. Political offices, private businesses, and media organizations came under attack. Order broke down, and the state briefly lost its grip.

The fallout was swift. A government backed by a two-thirds majority collapsed within a day. Unlike past uprisings, this movement did not dismantle the system itself. It forced a reset in how authority was exercised. An interim electoral government replaced the fallen administration.

Acting outside strict constitutional lines but citing necessity, the President appointed former Chief Justice Sushila Karki to lead the interim setup on September 12. The House of Representatives was dissolved, and elections were scheduled for March 5, 2026.

Political parties entered a period of internal strain. UML retained Oli as its leader, while other groups explored alliances to survive. The Nepali Congress became entangled in leadership disputes that reached the Supreme Court. As instability deepened, even reluctant parties prepared for elections.

When voting took place, the outcome reflected public frustration. Established parties lost ground, while newer forces gained momentum. Youth participation shaped the results. The Rastriya Swatantra Party secured a commanding majority, and the Shram Sanskriti Party entered Parliament for the first time. Regional parties saw their presence disappear.

A new political phase began when 35-year-old Balendra Shah became Prime Minister on March 27. Parliament and constitutional processes resumed, but with a noticeably altered balance of power. Younger leaders gained prominence, while several established figures faced investigations and fading relevance.

Despite crises and disruptions, the year closed with signs of renewal. Political instability left deep marks, yet it also opened space for change. The system survived, but not unchanged.