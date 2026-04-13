By Prem Sagar Poudel

On Friday morning (April 10) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, a scene unfolded that the world had waited more than a decade to witness. The handshake between Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC), and Cheng Li-wun, Chairperson of the Chinese Kuomintang (KMT), was not merely a formal diplomatic gesture. It symbolized a new chapter of dialogue across the Taiwan Strait. Given that no KMT chair had visited the Chinese mainland in over a decade, Cheng’s historic trip has brought the complex yet inseparable ties between China and Taiwan back into focus. As a long-time observer of Nepal–China relations for over four decades, I view this development not only as a step toward China’s national reunification, but also as a historic move in favor of broader Asian unity and civilizational cohesion.

To understand the significance of this meeting, one must revisit history. In 1949, after the CPC established the People’s Republic of China on the mainland, the KMT retreated to the island of Taiwan. However, this political division never severed the unity of Chinese civilization, culture, language, or shared ancestry. People on both sides celebrate festivals under the same moon, speak the same language, and honor the same forebears. This shared civilizational foundation remains the strongest pillar of dialogue today. Nepal has consistently upheld the “One China” policy. Our bilateral relations are grounded in mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity. Just as China respects Nepal’s sovereignty, Nepal firmly adheres to non-interference and the “One China” principle. Our position that Taiwan is an integral part of China is not merely diplomatic courtesy–it is a principled stance rooted in international law and justice.

The 1992 Consensus opened the door for dialogue based on the “One China” principle. However, in recent years, certain ruling forces in Taiwan have attempted to weaken this historic understanding and promote the illusion of “independence.” In such a challenging context, the KMT chair’s visit reaffirms commitment to the “One China” principle and the willingness to resolve differences through dialogue. Over the past four decades, I have closely observed Nepal–China relations and witnessed how friendship between the two peoples has flourished-from cross-border trade in frontier markets to cultural exchanges in major cities. This relationship extends beyond governments; it is deeply rooted in the hearts of the people. From this perspective, I see the cross-strait dialogue as an internal conversation within one extended family. No matter how external forces attempt to complicate the issue, it ultimately remains a domestic matter of the Chinese people.

Cheng Li-wun’s visit is far from coincidental. It reflects strategic foresight and the demands of the times. First, the global geopolitical landscape is rapidly evolving. Some Western powers are attempting to use the “Taiwan card” to hinder China’s peaceful rise and destabilize the region. In this context, direct dialogue between the mainland and Taiwan plays a crucial role in countering external interference and strengthening China’s sovereignty. Second, the KMT has historically prioritized improving relations with the mainland and advancing economic cooperation. Cheng herself is known for focusing on economic development and improving people’s livelihoods in Taiwan. Her visit sends a message that the people of Taiwan seek prosperity and peaceful development. Her prior visits to Jiangsu Province and Shanghai were also symbolic-these regions exemplify China’s economic transformation. Such visits aim to showcase development opportunities and open new avenues for cooperation.

In Chinese literature, the metaphor of “a bridge over a river without water” is powerful-it suggests that even when visible divisions exist, the connection remains intact. This aptly describes cross-strait relations. Despite political differences, the bridge of shared culture and blood ties has always endured. The meeting between Xi and Cheng represents an effort to reinforce that bridge and restore connectivity. Reports indicate that both sides discussed party relations, cross-strait exchanges and cooperation, and regional peace and stability. China has consistently upheld the “One China” policy, viewing Taiwan as an inseparable part of its territory. This position is not political conjecture; it is grounded in history, international law, and the Charter of the United Nations. More than 180 countries recognize the “One China” policy and maintain diplomatic relations with China. Nepal has remained steadfast in this position from the beginning, making it a cornerstone of its foreign policy.

This historic meeting opens numerous positive prospects for the future. Mainland China, as the world’s second-largest economy, is deeply interconnected with Taiwan’s economy. Enhanced trade facilitation, investment protection, and technological cooperation could bring direct economic benefits to the people of Taiwan. The mainland’s vast market, abundant resources, and rapid technological progress offer immense opportunities for Taiwanese businesses and youth. Beyond political differences, people-to-people exchanges foster mutual understanding and trust. Student exchanges, tourism, academic collaboration, and cultural programs can reduce psychological distance and help younger generations in Taiwan better understand the mainland and develop a more positive perception of the “One China” concept.

The Taiwan Strait is a highly sensitive region for peace and stability. Direct dialogue and cooperation between the two sides can reduce the risk of external interference and ease regional tensions. A peaceful environment would support economic growth and prosperity across the Asia-Pacific. China has consistently pursued peaceful reunification, and this meeting reaffirms that commitment. It also sends a clear message to the international community: external interference in China’s internal affairs is unacceptable, and the Taiwan issue is an internal matter of China. Engagement by a major Taiwanese political force like the KMT further strengthens the practical recognition and international acceptance of the “One China” principle.

The course of history has always flowed toward unity, not division. Over thousands of years, Chinese civilization has experienced cycles of fragmentation and reunification, yet unity has ultimately prevailed. The meeting between President Xi Jinping and KMT Chair Cheng Li-wun is a significant milestone in the journey toward the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. It demonstrates that despite differences, the door to dialogue remains open, and shared cultural roots and familial ties can overcome political barriers.

Though the bridge across the Taiwan Strait may have weathered time, it has not collapsed. This meeting marks the beginning of its restoration and strengthening. In the days ahead, that bridge will grow stronger, and one day all descendants of the Chinese nation will unite under one roof to write a new chapter of shared prosperity. Friendly nations like Nepal will continue to observe this journey with goodwill and support. Personally, I believe the aspiration of seeing Taiwan integrated with the motherland will be realized. While the path to peaceful reunification may be long, the destination is certain-because it is not merely a political necessity, but the inevitable course of history and the shared aspiration of the Chinese people. Every success China achieves on this path will contribute to peace and prosperity not only in Asia, but across the world.