Kathmandu, April 11: Authorities have arrested a section officer at the Department of Foreign Employment (DoFE) in Tahachal, Kathmandu, on bribery charges.

On Friday, a team from the Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA), Tangal, took Home Bahadur Manangi, 38, into custody. He was working in the department’s Investigation and Prosecution Section.

According to the CIAA, a service seeker had filed a complaint alleging that Manangi demanded a bribe to facilitate the processing of a foreign employment fraud case. Acting on the complaint, officials apprehended him while he was accepting Rs 15,000 in bribe money from the service seeker.

He was arrested at around 5:54 pm near the service seekers’ waiting area as he exited a restroom inside the compound of the Investigation and Prosecution Section within the department premises.

Authorities also recovered an additional Rs 77,600 from an undisclosed source from his possession. Further investigation into the case is underway, the CIAA said.

People’s News Monitoring Service