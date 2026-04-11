Kathmandu, April 11: Rubi Kumari Thakur has stepped down from her responsibilities in the Shram Sanskriti Party immediately after being elected Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives.

In her resignation letter submitted Friday to party President Harka Sampang, she stated that she left the party to fulfil the role assigned by the Constitution and law in a neutral capacity.

Thakur was elected Deputy Speaker on Friday, defeating Saraswati Lama of the Rastriya Prajatantra Party. Out of 256 lawmakers present in the House, 229 voted in her favor.

People’s News Monitoring Service