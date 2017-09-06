“Belt & Road initiative for collective partnership and development”

By Pushpa Raj Pradhan lately in Beijing

Professor Jaing Yuechun, director, China Institute of International Studies, at an interaction with a group of senior journalists from Nepal visiting China said that the Belt and Road Initiative is for collective partnership and economic development.

He emphasized that the initiative is not for the development of China alone but for the development of neighbouring countries together.

Earlier, Japan and the US were against this initiative. Later, Spain’s former minister talked to them saying that why they were opposing this initiative as expanding business is not a bad idea.

Japan was opposing this initiative as she had felt that ADB will be sabotaged from the establishment of the AIIB (Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank), however, of late, gradually, Japan is becoming positive on this initiative, said the Chinese think-tank, playing the advisory role for the Chinese Foreign Ministry and the leaders.

Significant number of works has been done on the OBOR initiative, professor Jaing said.

At the OBOR meet in Beijing, President Xi Jinping had delivered an important speech on collective partnership under the OBOR initiative. Both the US and Japan had sent high-level delegations to attend the meet, he informed.

“This is a long term project for bringing economic prosperity in China’s neighbouring countries,” he said.

Talking about Nepal-China bilateral relations, professor Jaing said that both the countries can do many things under the OBOR initiative. He was surprised on the delayed process of the Nepal government on implementation of the BRI.

He further said that Nepal can explore her market in China as Nepali products are cheap and standard. The future of Nepal’s trade with China is bright, he said.

He also said that private sectors from both the countries can develop partnership on different areas under the OBOR initiative.

Talking about India, professor Jaing said that it may take time to change the Indian attitude on OBOR, however, the trade relations between China and India is excellent and also under the BRICS China-India cooperation is on.

He explained three “C” as challenges and obstacles in relations and cooperation between China and India. Also, he defined another “C” as cooperation between the two nations under the “win, win position”.

Ms Chang, deputy professor, said that earlier, China was a foreign investment importing country and now she has emerged as the second largest country to invest in foreign countries.

She informed that until now, China has invested 180 billion US dollar in foreign countries.

Under the OBOR project, China has allotted 15 billion US dollars to be invested in OBOR member countries, she said.

Under the OBOR initiative, China also plans to develop industrial zones in neighbouring countries from which they can produce industrial products with the purpose of exporting such products.