Travelers allowed to bring in and take out up to US$5,000 in cash foreign currency

Kathmandu, July 23: Travelers entering or leaving Nepal will now be allowed to bring in or take out up to US$5,000 in cash foreign currency.

The provision has been made in accordance with Section 5 and Section 12 of the Foreign Exchange (Regulation) Act, 1962 (2019 B.S.) and Section 29A of the Asset (Money) Laundering Prevention Act, 2008 (2064 B.S.), which govern the import and export of cash foreign currency.

Nepal Rastra Bank (NRB) had previously set these limits through notices issued on July 16, 2018 (2075/03/32 B.S.) and April 8, 2019 (2075/12/26 B.S.). On Thursday, the central bank reissued the notice, reaffirming that the limit for both Nepali and Indian nationals remains INR 25,000.

Under the revised provision, both Nepali and foreign nationals may bring into Nepal up to US$5,000 in cash foreign currency without making a customs declaration. The same applies to other foreign currencies for which NRB does not publish an exchange rate, up to an equivalent value of US$5,000. Any amount exceeding this limit must be declared at customs and verified, the central bank said.

According to a notice published in the Nepal Gazette on January 11, 2026 (2082/09/28 B.S.), no one is allowed to transact in Indian ₹500 and ₹1,000 banknotes that were in circulation before November 9, 2016.

However, ₹200 and ₹500 Indian banknotes issued and circulated from November 9, 2016 onward may be brought into Nepal, taken out of the country, or exchanged by Nepali and Indian citizens up to a limit of INR 25,000 per person, in accordance with existing regulations.

The central bank also stated that Nepali citizens are prohibited from carrying Indian currency to countries other than India or from bringing Indian currency into Nepal from countries other than India.

People’s News Monitoring Service.

People’s News Monitoring Service.