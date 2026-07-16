The death of Ganesh Nepali: A tragedy that demands accountability

By Deepak Joshi Pokhrel

Just five days after the Balen-led government completed its first 100 days in office, it has come under public scrutiny, facing widespread criticism and anger. Many people are saying that the present government is no better than its predecessors in terms of governance. Those who once showered praise on Balen are now criticising the government over the introduction of traffic laws and regulations that they claim contributed to the death of Ganesh Nepali.

Born into a poor farming family, 25-year-old Ganesh Nepali was a resident of Soru Rural Municipality-1, Mugu district. Agriculture was the family’s main source of livelihood, but they struggled to meet their daily needs. As their economic situation deteriorated, Ganesh moved to Kathmandu in search of better opportunities. While preparing to seek employment abroad, he worked as a ride-hailing driver, which helped him support his family financially.

On July 9 Ganesh visited the Department of Passports in Tripureshwor, Kathmandu. During his visit, he had a minor confrontation with municipal police personnel over an alleged traffic violation involving illegal parking. What began as a small dispute ultimately turned into a tragedy that ended his life prematurely.

According to media reports, Metropolis police personnel imposed a fine on him for violating traffic rules. Although Ganesh denied the allegation, claiming that he had not breached any traffic regulations, the personnel reportedly refused to accept his explanation. Given his weak economic condition, Ganesh was unable to pay the fine. The tragic consequence was that he attempted self-immolation to prove that he had not violated the traffic rules.

He was immediately rushed to Bir Hospital for treatment after sustaining severe burn injuries. A team of prominent Nepali doctors was involved in his treatment. However, despite their best efforts, Ganesh succumbed to his injuries on July 10 while undergoing treatment. I leave it to the experts to determine who should be held accountable for this tragedy.

Recently, the Balen-led government introduced stricter traffic laws and regulations, including heavy fines for violators. These measures were intended to improve traffic management across the country. However, critics argue that the regulations were formulated and implemented without adequate consideration of ground realities. As a result, they faced immediate and widespread criticism.

Many observers argue that such laws are not suitable in the present context of Nepal. They point out that Nepal remains a developing country, with a large section of the population struggling with poverty. Under such circumstances, imposing heavy fines on traffic violators has placed an additional financial burden on ordinary citizens.

Common sense suggests that government policies and programmes should make people’s lives easier and more secure. They should be people-centred and result-oriented. However, this has not always been the case in Nepal. Many government initiatives, regardless of their stated objectives, have often created additional difficulties for citizens. The recent tragedy, in which a young man took the extreme step of ending his life, highlights this concern.

The fundamental question now is: what is the purpose of establishing a government led by a young leader who presents himself as a representative of the youth? Furthermore, what is the point of replacing a government accused of corruption with another government that makes decisions without adequately understanding ground realities?

The Rashtriya Swatantra Party emerged as an alternative political force after the three major parties failed to address people’s concerns for decades. Frustrated by empty promises and ineffective governance, voters gave the RSP a strong mandate in the March 2026 elections, held following the September 2025 uprising that removed the Oli-led government. People placed great hope in this government, believing that it would be more accountable and responsive. However, last week’s tragedy has compelled many to reconsider whether granting such a mandate to the RSP was the right decision.

Following intense public pressure, the government questioned the three municipal police personnel involved in the confrontation. This is certainly a welcome step. It is hoped that the investigation will reveal the circumstances that drove Ganesh to take such an extreme step.

Prime Minister Balendra Shah remains highly popular, particularly among young people. He is admired for his simplicity and his approach to addressing the challenges facing the nation. People also appreciated his efforts to transform Kathmandu Valley during his tenure as mayor of Kathmandu Metropolitan City.

Three years ago, while serving as mayor, Balendra Shah wrote after a similar self-immolation incident outside the New Baneshwor-based Parliament complex that the state had failed at every stage of the victim’s life. Now, opposition parties in Parliament are reminding Balen of those remarks following the recent tragedy.

The tragedy cannot be reversed, nor can we fully understand the pain that the victim’s family is experiencing. However, we can work to ensure that such incidents are not repeated. For this, the government led by Balen must formulate laws, policies and programmes based on Nepal’s social and economic realities. It should carefully assess the legal implications and examine whether policies are economically justified and socially practical.

A government is judged by its accountability, responsiveness and transparency. When it fails in any of these areas, people begin searching for alternatives. We sincerely hope that the incumbent government has reached out to the victim’s family and offered a moral apology for the irreversible loss. Similarly, it should provide adequate compensation to the family. Although financial support cannot replace a lost life, it may provide some relief and demonstrate that the government remains accountable to its citizens.