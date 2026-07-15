Old parties trying to spread negative image of Government

By Ankit Thapa

There has been both approval and criticism about the way the present government has been performing for the last four months or so. Surprisingly, it is the same person who was considered the most popular man of the country that is Prime Minister Balen Shah who is under close scrutiny and also for his working style.

We can imagine the stress which PM Balen must be feeling while looking at the different difficulties within the country and also feeling the pressure from different foreign countries. At this time, the best strategy for PM Balen Shah would be to make happy the general public first. But apart from the fact that no one has been able to accuse the present government to be involved in any corrupt activities. There are no other signs which has shown any indications that the life of the general people has been uplifted in any manner.

Like we have mentioned in time and again, has inflation been curved, has better health care been introduced, have the people especially in rural areas have been able to get a better education, has social development taken place or the exodus of people going abroad has been stopped?

This is the tough task of the present government and it seems nothing has been done in spite of their lofty promises. In some ways PM Balen Shah has to be also blamed because he does not talk to the public. In whatever way, there must be communication between the head of the government and general people. The people have the right to know what is happening and what the Prime Minister is doing.

Like we mentioned some time ago, it is not only the people want to know what is happening and what the government is doing but they also want to feel the changes that this brand new government led by a young man is doing to make the people’s life better.

One other huge setback for the present government is its incapability to deal with foreign powers whether friendly or unfriendly. It does not also have a strong and stable foreign policy to deal with outside interference and the constant difficulties it has to face because of such things.

In other countries no matter who becomes the leader, their foreign policy is constant and no matter whoever says whatever they should do their foreign policy stands firm.

Sadly this not holds true in our country. The saddest part is our own leaders and also the civil servants who should have been strong in dealing with such matters are very weak and to aggravate matters more as there are many Nepalese who are acting as agents and messengers of such foreign powers.

This people are not only betraying their nation but we can say without any hesitation that they are traitors who are destroying Nepal slowly and steadily. If there are any persons who should be harshly punished, they are these types of persons who are selling the country for their own benefit. There are many prominent people who have been indulging in this sort of work in selling our Nation. Take for example, the huge opposition created by high level civil servants tried to block the two year “cooling period ” that the government had tried to impose.

These civil servants knew in detail how the government worked and how policies were formed. So, they were bought by the foreign countries and others at a pittance to glean such information from them. Many high profile civil servants were hired by canny organizations with vested interest in Nepal for their own reasons.

Prime Minister Balen Shah has to be very alert that he is not being fooled by clever and corrupt civil servants and high level government officials so that he will also not fall in the same trap as his predecessor had fallen into.

One biggest handicap that young Prime Minister Balen had to carry is the negative attitude and the corrupt ways that almost all civil servants and also security personnel have learnt to take it for granted. In this way, much blame has been coming towards the Prime Minister from the media which has always been aligned to one party or the other. In this we can say that the older and earlier more established parties seem to be very active so Balen Shah should be alert about such moves as well. In this manner, the old parties and the media they control are trying to spread a negative image of Prime Minister Balen and the government he needs.