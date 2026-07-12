UAE interested to invest in AI, data centres, IT, renewable energy, and digital infrastructure

Kathmandu, July 12: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has expressed its willingness to invest and cooperate with Nepal in areas such as artificial intelligence (AI), data centres, information technology, renewable energy, and digital infrastructure.

During a bilateral meeting held on Friday between Minister for Industry, Commerce and Supplies Gauri Kumari and a UAE delegation led by UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, who is currently visiting Nepal, the UAE conveyed its readiness to collaborate with Nepal in these sectors.

During the meeting, UAE Minister Al Zeyoudi said that, while giving high priority to relations with Nepal, the UAE was prepared to cooperate in areas including climate change, renewable energy, tourism, agriculture, information technology, AI, data centres, food security, quality-related infrastructure development, digital marketing, data management, and trade-related logistics infrastructure.

On the occasion, Minister Kumari stressed the need to further strengthen Nepal-UAE relations by expanding political, economic, and investment partnerships between the two countries. She also urged UAE investors to invest in sectors such as hydropower, renewable energy, tourism, agriculture, information technology, AI, and data centres in Nepal, according to the ministry.

Similarly, Nepal requested UAE support in promoting exports of Nepali products, including tea, coffee, cardamom, fresh fruits, vegetables, dairy products, and spring water, the ministry said. Discussions were also held on expediting the conclusion of the Nepal-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and the Bilateral Investment Agreement (BIA).

Both sides expressed their commitment to expanding cooperation in trade, investment, tourism, and labour sectors, and to further elevating bilateral relations.

In addition, the Nepali side requested measures to protect the interests of Nepali workers employed in the UAE, remove additional fees related to the re-verification of police clearance certificates, and expand direct air connectivity with the UAE from Pokhara and Bhairahawa international airports, the ministry stated.

People’s News Monitoring Service.