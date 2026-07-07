Nepali Roots Summit stresses diaspora investment, innovation

Barcelona, July 7: The second Nepali Roots Summit 2026 concluded in Munich, Germany, bringing together Nepali entrepreneurs, researchers, students, and professionals from across Germany and Europe to strengthen networking and connect the diaspora’s knowledge, skills, and experience with Nepal’s development.

Organised by Nepali Roots, the summit drew 96 participants from different German cities. Discussions focused on leadership, entrepreneurship, innovation, artificial intelligence, and the role of the Nepali diaspora in development. The event was chaired by the organisation’s president, Dr Kritan Gautam.

Nepal’s Acting Ambassador to Germany, Sagar Prasad Phuyal, stressed the need to channel the Nepali diaspora’s expertise, skills, and international networks into Nepal’s economic development. He said the government should give greater priority to economic diplomacy alongside traditional diplomacy and create stronger opportunities for diaspora engagement in tourism, trade, industry, energy, information technology, commerce, and innovation.

Speaking at the event, Non-Resident Nepali Association Germany President Lokmani Dhakal highlighted the importance of collaboration between Nepali Roots and the NRNA. He said the community should embrace the ideas and aspirations of the younger generation while shaping future initiatives.

Welcoming participants, the organisation’s secretary, Jitendra Kasodhan, launched the Nepali Roots Journal. He said the global Nepali diaspora has assumed leadership roles across diverse sectors and expressed confidence that platforms like the summit would promote professional collaboration, knowledge sharing, and stronger long-term ties with Nepal.

Experts participating in various sessions emphasised that strong professional networks, mentorship, and collaboration are essential to transform individual achievements into collective impact. They said the Nepali diaspora’s contribution should extend beyond remittances to include research, technology, innovation, entrepreneurship, and global networking in support of Nepal’s development.

Participants also called for policy measures such as remote voting, implementation of citizenship rights for non-resident Nepalis, and the effective mobilisation of a diaspora fund. They noted Nepal’s vast entrepreneurial potential and stressed the need for closer cooperation between the government and the diaspora to unlock new investment and business opportunities.

The organisers pledged to continue hosting similar events in the future to connect Nepalis worldwide through a common professional and intellectual network while expanding meaningful collaboration with Nepal.

People’s News Monitoring Service