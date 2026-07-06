Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle meets ADB President Masato Kanda

Kathmandu, July 6: Finance Minister Dr. Swarnim Wagle held talks with Masato Kanda, President of the Asian Development Bank (ADB), at the Ministry of Finance in Singha Durbar on Monday.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the meeting focused on Nepal–ADB development cooperation, investment mobilization, infrastructure development, and areas for future collaboration.

During the meeting, Finance Minister Wagle praised the ADB’s continued support for Nepal’s economic and infrastructure development. He expressed appreciation for the Bank’s contribution to the implementation of development projects and investment mobilization. He also expressed confidence that the ADB would continue supporting projects aligned with Nepal’s development priorities and called for further expansion of bilateral cooperation.

In response, ADB President Masato Kanda said that cooperation with Nepal remains one of the Bank’s high priorities. He reaffirmed the ADB’s commitment to strengthening its partnership with Nepal in key sectors, including economic development, infrastructure construction, energy, transportation, urban development, and other priority areas.

The two sides also reviewed the progress of ongoing projects under the Nepal–ADB partnership, discussed prospects for future investments, and explored ways to make development cooperation more effective.

People’s News Monitoring Service.