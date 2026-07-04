UML says Balen government has failed in first 100 days

Kathmandu, July 4: The CPN-UML has concluded that the first 100 days of the Balen Shah government have been a complete failure in terms of good governance, administrative reform, economic management and implementation of the Constitution.

In a 100-day review made public on Friday by UML General Secretary Shankar Pokharel, the party said the government had failed to fulfil most of its commitments and instead governed in an immature, controversial and vindictive manner.

The UML also accused the Prime Minister’s Office and ministers’ secretariats of allowing arbitrary rule from Singha Durbar. In its six-point review, the party claimed that “Singha Durbar is currently being run arbitrarily by individuals who are not recognised by law.”

The party alleged that the government had pursued constitutional amendments without transparency, weakened the implementation of federalism and attempted to centralise power in the office of the Prime Minister. It also accused the government of acting with bias and political vengeance in matters related to law and order, human rights and the justice system.

According to the review, the government used the slogan of good governance to target political opponents, took action against opposition leaders without sufficient evidence and allowed political influence over the state bureaucracy. It said promised reforms in public services, digital governance and administrative restructuring had largely remained on paper.

The UML further claimed that the government had failed to deliver on social justice, landless settlers’ issues, relief for cooperative victims, women’s safety, agriculture, energy, private sector development and infrastructure. It accused the government of creating a “bulldozer terror” in the name of managing landless settlers and trying to clear holding centers without providing alternative housing.

On foreign policy, the party said the government had made serious mistakes, alleging that the Prime Minister’s public statements had weakened Nepal’s national dignity and diplomatic balance.

The UML concluded that the government had failed to address the economic crisis, uphold the rule of law or deliver good governance, and had strayed from its own 100-point agenda.

People’s News Monitoring Service