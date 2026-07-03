34 Years Ago: RPP Merger Remote Still

The decision by the two Rastriya Prajantra Parties of Lokendra Bahadur Chand and Surya Bahadur Thapa to attempt yet another merger has run into repeated snags rendering the latest bid futile despite the early announcement of its success.

Perhaps to pre-empt previous attempts to dump the blame on the failure of merger talks on the Lokendra party and the alleged “palace” role by Surya Bahadur Thapa, the Chand party members were the first to announce the near- success of the latest merger talks. The United RPP was thought already to have been and it was being pointed out that minor matters on the question of sharing portfolios remained.

People’s Review, 3 February 1992