Adora Holding fined Rs. 250,000 for violating food safety standard

Kathmandu, July 1: A surprise market inspection at Adora Holding, located in Jhamsikhel, Ward No. 3 of Lalitpur Metropolitan City, resulted in a fine of Rs. 250,000 after inspectors found expired food items, unlabeled food products, and multiple violations of food safety standards. The inspection was carried out following a complaint that a cockroach had been found in a potato dish served there.

According to the Department of Food Technology and Quality Control, the complaint was received via WhatsApp. A joint inspection team from the department and the Department of Commerce, Supplies and Consumer Protection conducted the inspection on Wednesday.

During the inspection, officials found three one-litre bottles of expired fruit syrup, approximately three kilograms of unlabeled chow mein, the use of artificial food colouring, and about one litre of used cooking oil with a Total Polar Materials (TPM) value of 33, exceeding the acceptable limit. The inspection also found that refrigerators were being used improperly and food storage practices were not in compliance with hygiene standards.

Following the inspection, the Department of Commerce, Supplies and Consumer Protection imposed a fine of Rs. 250,000 on Adora Holding under the Consumer Protection Act, 2018 (2075 B.S.).

The department also stated that the expired food items had been seized for further investigation, while approximately one litre of cooking oil with a high TPM value and around three kilograms of unlabeled chow mein were destroyed. The establishment was further instructed to maintain proper food hygiene and improve the management and use of its refrigeration facilities.

People’s News Monitoring Service.