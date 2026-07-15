Constitution amendment: Nepali Congress seeking national consensus

Kathmandu: The Nepali Congress (NC) is preparing to formally advance the constitutional amendment process by initiating dialogue with major political parties that participated in drafting the Constitution.

Pushpa Bhusal, the party’s vice president and coordinator of the NC’s constitutional amendment expert panel, said the party will begin formal consultations with parties represented in the Constituent Assembly to build a common position on possible amendments.

She said the NC will make every effort to achieve broad political consensus. If full agreement proves difficult, the party will seek at least a minimum common understanding on key amendment issues.

“We will now begin formal discussions with other political parties on constitutional amendment. In the first phase, we will consult the major parties that worked together in the Constituent Assembly. We will try to build a common position, and if that is not possible, we will work toward a minimum consensus,” Bhusal said.

Following the initial consultations, the NC plans to hold formal talks on constitutional amendment with the ruling Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP). Discussions will then be held with the government on taking the amendment process forward.

Bhusal stressed that constitutional amendment should be pursued through political consensus rather than confrontation. She said the NC would play a responsible role to ensure the country does not slide into another political conflict.

“The Nepali Congress will act responsibly to prevent the country from entering another political crisis. Constitutional amendment is a national necessity and should move forward based on consensus,” she said.

Meanwhile, the party has tasked the constitutional amendment expert committee, led by Bhusal, with preparing a roadmap for the process. The panel will draft a concept paper outlining possible areas for amendment, procedural options, and the basis for political consensus before presenting it for internal party discussion.

The committee includes senior advocates Radheshyam Adhikari, Harihar Dahal, Prem Bahadur Khadka, Upendra Keshari Neupane, Sher Bahadur KC, Yadunath Khanal, Gopal Krishna Ghimire, Yogendra Bahadur Adhikari, Dinesh Tripathi, Sitaram KC, Lalit Kumar Basnet, and advocates Ran Bahadur Thebe, Sharmila Shrestha, and Jhalmaya BK.

The NC has signalled that constitutional amendment will remain one of its key political priorities, pursuing internal preparations alongside interparty consultations. People’s News Monitoring Service