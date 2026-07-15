Full-size LPG cylinders back in supply

Kathmandu, July 15: Full-sized LPG cylinders will be available across Nepal from today, the Nepal Oil Corporation (NOC) announced.

In a press release, the state-owned fuel supplier said it has resumed nationwide distribution of the standard 14.2 kg LPG cylinders after improvements in loading operations at various Indian Oil Corporation bottling plants and refineries, as well as in response to strong consumer demand.

NOC said all distributors across the country have been instructed to refill and supply the regular 14.2 kg cylinders.

The retail price of a 14.2 kg LPG cylinder has been fixed at Rs 2,060.

The corporation had temporarily switched to supplying 7.1 kg cylinders to manage shortages in LPG supply.