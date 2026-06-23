BEIJING, June 22 (Xinhua) — The World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting of the New Champions, also known as the Summer Davos forum, will be held in the port city of Dalian, in northeast China’s Liaoning Province, from June 23 to 25.

More than 1,700 participants from over 90 countries and regions will attend the meeting. This year’s meeting, themed “Innovating at Scale,” will feature discussions on topics including the next phase of China’s economic trajectory and how to translate technological advances into real economic benefits.

The forum is expected to showcase China’s achievements in high-quality economic development to the international community, convey the country’s firm confidence in opening up and cooperation, and share the broad opportunities brought by Chinese modernization.

Xinhua News Agency has produced a video “Dalian From Above” projecting the Annual Meeting.

People’s News Monitoring Service