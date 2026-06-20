Monsoon enters Nepal six days late

Kathmandu, June 20: This year’s monsoon has entered Nepal six days later than usual.

According to the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology’s Forecasting Division, the monsoon entered Nepal through the eastern part of Koshi Province on Friday, June 19, 2026.

The average date for monsoon onset in Nepal is June 13, but this year the seasonal weather system arrived six days later than normal.

The department said the monsoon remains weak at present and may take several more days to spread across the rest of the country.

For now, monsoon activity is limited mainly to the eastern parts of Koshi Province.

People’s News Monitoring Service