Mexico storm into knockout stage as Canada hit Qatar for six

Kathmandu, June 19: Co-hosts Mexico became the first team to secure a place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout stage after edging South Korea 1-0 on Friday, while Canada crushed nine-man Qatar 6-0 and Switzerland moved within touching distance of qualification with a commanding 4-1 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Mexico booked their spot in the last 16 with a hard-fought victory in Group A, making it two wins from two matches and taking their tally to six points.

Luis Romo struck the decisive goal early in the second half, firing Mexico into the knockout rounds and becoming the first nation to qualify for the next stage of the tournament. South Korea pushed for an equaliser in the closing minutes but left their comeback too late and now face a must-win situation in their final group match.

In the group’s other fixture, South Africa and the Czech Republic played out a 1-1 draw, leaving qualification scenarios open heading into the final round of matches.

Group B produced fireworks as Switzerland and Canada delivered emphatic victories.

At Los Angeles Stadium, Switzerland exploded into life in the final 20 minutes to thrash Bosnia and Herzegovina 4-1. The breakthrough came from substitute Johan Manzambi, who changed the game moments after stepping onto the pitch.

The 20-year-old scored with his fourth touch just 2 minutes and 46 seconds after coming on, volleying home in the 74th minute. He later added another goal to become the youngest substitute in World Cup history to score twice in a match.

Bosnia’s hopes faded further in the 80th minute when Tarik Muharemovic received a straight red card for bringing down Breel Embolo. Switzerland capitalised on the numerical advantage as Ruben Vargas doubled the lead in the 84th minute before setting up Manzambi’s second goal in stoppage time.

Canada produced the most dominant performance of the day, routing Qatar 6-0 in Vancouver.

Star striker Jonathan David stole the show with a hat trick as the hosts overwhelmed a Qatar side that finished the match with only nine players.

Cyle Larin opened the scoring in the 16th minute before David doubled the lead in the 29th. Qatar’s problems deepened when Homam El Amin was sent off in the 33rd minute. David struck again in the first half stoppage time to make it 3-0.

The visitors suffered another blow after Assim Madibo received a red card in the 53rd minute. Nathan Saliba added a fourth before Mohammed Muntari’s own goal made it five. David then completed his hat trick late in the match, becoming only the second player, after Lionel Messi to score three goals in a game at this World Cup.

Canada’s celebrations were tempered by a serious injury to key midfielder Ismael Kone. Head coach Jesse Marsch appeared emotional on the touchline after the incident, casting a shadow over an otherwise memorable night.

The result strengthened Canada’s grip on Group B ahead of a decisive clash against Switzerland on June 24.