Let Balen do his work

By Golu Thapa Magar

It is not that the people are appreciating the effort of the Balen Shah led government is doing to almost all sectors in the country but we must also admit that some hitches in their style of working. In fact, Prime Minister Balen Shah himself stumbled in one or two places. At the same time Rastra Swatantra Party President Rabi Lamichhane also seems very ambitious and seeks grandeur like the treatment he received in India.

The major mistake that this government is making is in announcing in too many high promises to make it popular amongst the people. Lamichhane seems to be quite at present but by looking at his past, he is very ambitious and wants to head the government himself. There are already differences among the leaders of RSP. So it would be no surprise if the party splits as expected by the opposition parties who are very eager to see such a development.

But for now, RSP seems fairly happy with the way the situation is running. Now to come back to Prime Minister Balen as by most people, we don’t know him from a close distance. So it could be a clever political tactics or pure naivety which made him say that Nepal has also encroached Indian land. Instead of his own close circle, it would have been better who know about this issue more. It would have been better if he had interacted with better experts.

There are some individuals who know exactly how much territory has been encroached through force or through neighborly behavior. Like mentioned by Prime Minister Balen, Nepal may have taken some small plots of land which are not even in Indian territory but in the Das Gaza (no man’s land) area which is nothing in comparison to the enormous land that India has forcefully encroached.

Talks about solving the border disputes through diplomatic initiatives are like covering the people’s eye through total political propaganda. We would love to see that this government is not following the same old parties it has replaced and they mean what they say and promised the people. The government has also said that it will bring hundreds of changes in the hundreds of days they are in office. This is a tall promise and many people feel the government should concentrate more on the basic needs of the common people instead of only making high sounding promises to the people.

The majority of the people are still living in utter poverty in very hard time. We know that some individuals especially politicians and civil servants are getting richer by the day. But the rest of the people are finding it very difficult to make and fulfill their daily needs. The needs of the general people are in very high numbers. The market prices which are so important for the common people is quite frightening. It is also in some way that fuel crisis are also increasing in an alarming manner. This affects the whole market industry and also the so called middle caste people.

There are many other such problems facing the common people even those who may have their own houses and living in comfort. Imagine what is the situation of poor people who not only have to pay for the rent for the getting shelter but also spend on many other things like their daily needs, for education to their children, health care which is very important. These are the areas which the government has to give priorities before making only lofty programs which do not provide immediate relief to the suffering people. This must really be taken seriously by the present government which has said it has come to provide a better life to the people and make the nation a better place to live in.

Prime Minister Balen may be a real sincere person but the present opposition parties should not disturb the plans he has made to do what he has planned to accomplish the promises he has made to the people. He may not speak much but all the people including Rabi Lamichhane should also fully support Balen in fulfilling his vision.