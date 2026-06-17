France beat Senegal 3-1 as Mbappé scores twice

Kathmandu, June 17: France defeated Senegal 3 to 1 in their World Cup match.

France captain Kylian Mbappé and Bradley Barcola scored for the winners. The first half ended level before Mbappé put France ahead in the 68th minute. Barcola doubled the lead in the 82nd minute.

Senegal’s Ibrahima Ba pulled one back in injury time, but Mbappé struck again moments later to seal the victory.

With his brace, Mbappé took his World Cup tally for France to 14 goals, surpassing Just Fontaine’s record of 13 and becoming France’s highest scorer in World Cup history.

Among other French World Cup scorers, Thierry Henry ranks third with six goals. Zinedine Zidane, Michel Platini and Olivier Giroud have five goals each, while Raymond Kopa, Dominique Rocheteau and Antoine Griezmann have scored four apiece.

Own goal helps Norway cruise past Iraq

Norway recorded a convincing 4 to 1 win over Iraq in a Group I World Cup match.

Erling Haaland scored twice for Norway on his World Cup debut, finding the net in the 29th and 43rd minutes.

Iraq’s Aymen Hussein reduced the deficit in the 39th minute, leaving Norway 2 to 1 ahead at halftime.

Norway extended their lead in the 71st minute through Martin Ødegaard. An injury time own goal by Iraq’s Aymen Hussein made it 4 to 1.

The victory earned Norway three points in the group standings.

People’s News Monitoring Service