20 construction companies asked to furnish clarifications within 7 days

Kathmandu, June 16: The Public Procurement Monitoring Office under the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers has initiated the process of blacklisting 20 construction companies and has sought written clarifications from them within seven days.

The companies had earlier been asked to submit explanations within 30 days after various public agencies recommended that they be blacklisted. As they failed to respond within the stipulated period, the office has issued a fresh notice directing them to provide written clarifications within seven days.

The companies asked to furnish explanations include Shishir Nirman Sewa, Pyuthan; Triveni Construction Company; Jagrit Nirman Sewa; Om Mahasaraswati Construction, Lalitpur; Bebo Engineering Company, Kathmandu; Ugravajra Nirman Sewa, Kathmandu; Arban Construction, Chitwan; Shankarmali Nirman Sewa, Kathmandu; Man Shahi Nirman Sewa, Kalikot; and Dhruva Nirman Sewa, Surkhet.

Others served with the notice are Binamra Nirman Sewa, Surkhet; China’s Changsi Huan Electric Power Equipment; Batala Nirman Sewa, Kalikot; Maa Bauddhi Construction, Rautahat; Thapa Construction, Jajarkot; Gagan Nepal Nirman Sewa, Mugu; Budhigandaki Construction, Gorkha; Himani Kabya Construction Sewa, Sindhuli; SNS-MCC JV, Janakpur; and Nagbanshi Construction, Kailali.

People’s News Monitoring Service