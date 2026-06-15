China’s perspectives and expectations for Nepal’s neighborhood diplomacy

By Pujab Pradhan

Against the backdrop of Nepali Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal’s ongoing official visit to China shortly after Nepal’s senior leaders wrapped up engagements in India, Beijing has clear priorities and expectations for bilateral ties and Nepal’s neighbourhood strategy. Rooted in long-standing friendship and the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, China aims to consolidate political trust, unlock practical cooperation and maintain regional stability amid Nepal’s new political landscape.

First and foremost, China seeks sustained political mutual trust and policy continuity. Beijing has closely observed the new government formed after Nepal’s Gen Z movement. It expects Kathmandu to consistently uphold the One-China principle, a cornerstone of bilateral relations, and maintain continuity in Nepal’s established foreign policy. China hopes the new administration will deliver on past commitments and avoid major policy shifts, so as to eliminate the current trust deficit. A predictable, stable Nepal is fundamental for deepening all-round cooperation.

Second, China prioritizes accelerating the implementation of bilateral infrastructure and connectivity projects under the Belt and Road Initiative. Multiple flagship schemes including the Kerung-Kathmandu Railway and cross-border power transmission lines have long been stalled. China expects the two sides to finalize timetables, resolve implementation bottlenecks and push forward the Trans-Himalayan Multidimensional Connectivity Network, helping Nepal transform from a landlocked state into a land-linked hub. China also looks to expand trade links, facilitate Nepali agricultural exports to its market and scale up investment cooperation to deliver tangible benefits to both peoples.

Third, China advocates Nepal’s independent, balanced foreign policy towards its neighbours. Beijing respects Nepal’s right to develop friendly ties with India and other countries. It hopes Nepal will adhere to strategic equidistance, avoid taking sides in regional dynamics, and serve as a reliable bridge between South Asian nations. China believes such a neutral stance will safeguard Nepal’s national interests and create a sound environment for trilateral and regional cooperation.

Fourth, China calls for calm and diplomatic resolution of border frictions. Regarding recent incidents in Lipulekh–Kalapani–Limpiyadhura and lingering boundary disputes, China maintains that relevant issues should be addressed via bilateral dialogue between Nepal and India. It hopes all parties exercise restraint to prevent tensions from escalating. China also expects Nepal to properly manage domestic sentiments and partisan divisions, as internal unity helps strengthen Nepal’s diplomatic posture on territorial and sovereignty matters.

Lastly, China wishes to deepen multi-field exchanges and build a closer China-Nepal community with a shared future. Beyond economy and infrastructure, Beijing intends to expand collaboration in culture, education and law enforcement. It will continue supporting Nepal’s efforts to pursue political stability and national development, and is ready to align development strategies with the Nepali side for long-term shared prosperity.

China’s core pursuits are clear: a trustworthy, stable and development-focused Nepal that keeps foreign policies consistent, delivers on cooperation projects, and manages regional ties with rationality and balance. The current high-level visit serves as a vital chance to align views and steer bilateral relations onto a steadfast and fruitful path.

Nepal’s geographic location is both a challenge and a strategic asset. In an era of intensifying regional competition, the country’s wisest path is not to manipulate major powers against each other, but to grow into a reliable, neutral and development-oriented bridge between India and China. Foreign Minister Khanal’s ongoing China visit, following the India trip, marks another important step for the new government to define its neighbourhood diplomacy. Equally important is preserving policy continuity, strengthening institutions, reducing corruption, and building domestic political consensus on key foreign policy issues. By adhering to balanced principles, resolving disputes via dialogue, advancing practical cooperation and uniting domestic forces, Nepal can maintain stable relations with its two great neighbours, safeguard its national interests, and march steadily toward long-term peace and prosperity.