Brazil, Morocco share points in a 1-1 draw

KATHMANDU: Brazil and Morocco played out a 1-1 draw in their Group C World Cup 2026 match held in New York..

Morocco took the lead in the 20th minute of the first half through Ismael Saibari.

Brazil equalized 11 minutes later when Vinícius found the net to level the score. Neither side managed to score in the second half.

Sunday’s match was the second World Cup meeting between Brazil and Morocco since 1998. In their previous encounter 38 years ago, Morocco lost 3-0 to Brazil.

People’s News Monitoring Service