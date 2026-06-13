Wastewater treatment plants to be operated soon

Kathmandu, June 13: Wastewater treatment plants completed at various locations across the Kathmandu Valley are set to be brought into operation soon.

It is expected that these facilities will reduce the amount of polluted water flowing into rivers and streams, thereby helping to control environmental pollution. The Project Implementation Directorate (PID) has been constructing wastewater treatment plants in areas including Dhobikhola, Guhyeshwari, and Kodku.

On Friday, representatives from the Ministry of Physical Infrastructure Development, the PID, and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) jointly monitored and inspected the treatment plants constructed at Guhyeshwari and Dhobikhola.

The Guhyeshwari Wastewater Treatment Plant has been built with the capacity to treat 32.5 million liters of wastewater per day.

The monitoring team included Infrastructure Development Secretary Bishwababu Pudasaini, PID Chief Engineer Ram Kumar Shrestha, ADB Nepal Country Operations Head Arnaud Heckmann, and Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Finance Dhaniram Sharma, among others. During the inspection, Secretary Pudasaini instructed the concerned agencies to bring the completed treatment plants into operation as soon as possible.

Similarly, PID Chief Engineer Ram Kumar Shrestha informed that final preparations are underway to commence operations at the treatment plants constructed in Dhobighat and Guhyeshwari.

Once these treatment plants become operational, the volume of wastewater directly discharged into the Bagmati River and its tributaries is expected to decrease significantly, leading to improved water quality and making an important contribution to environmental conservation.

People’s News Monitoring Service.