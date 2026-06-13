Mango diplomacy of Bangladesh Embassy

Kathmandu, June 13: Bangladesh Embassy in Kathmandu has shared the finest delicacy of Bangladeshi mangoes with distinguished friends across Nepal under this year’s “Season’s Best Compliments” initiative, as a diplomatic gesture of goodwill and friendship.

Some 1,750 plus kilograms of premium quality Bangladeshi mangoes were presented to Nepali dignitaries, senior government officials, ambassadors, and members of the diplomatic corps in Kathmandu, business leaders, civil society representatives, and great friends/well-wishers of Bangladesh and its people.

The Embassy team took commendable efforts to deliver the mango packs to more than 360 plus esteemed recipients, including the President of Nepal, the Speaker, the Council of Ministers etc.

The mangoes, freshly harvested from two orchards in Chapai Nawabganj–also known as the mango capital of Bangladesh—were carefully transported to Nepal via Banglabandha Port, Fullbari Land Port (Siliguri border), and Kakarbhitta Port to ensure quality and freshness upon arrival.

The consignment featured the celebrated Khirshapat variety, a GI-certified mango widely regarded as one of the few most flavorful varieties in the Indian subcontinent.

This initiative reflects the enduring friendship and close people-to-people ties between Bangladesh and Nepal. The gesture symbolizes the warmth, goodwill, and gesture of diplomacy that continues to strengthen bilateral relations between the two friendly nations.

The Embassy of Bangladesh expressed its sincere appreciation to all those who contributed to making this unique “Mango Diplomacy” initiative in Nepal a grand success.

People’s News Monitoring Service.