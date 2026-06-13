Khanal leaving for China tomorrow on 4-day trip

Kathmandu, June 13: Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal will leave for Beijing on June 14 for a four-day official visit to China at the invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Khanal will hold bilateral talks with Wang to strengthen Nepal-China relations and expand cooperation between the two countries. He is also scheduled to meet other senior Chinese officials during the visit.

Khanal will attend an investment conference organised by the Nepali Embassy in Beijing aimed at attracting foreign investment to Nepal. He is also expected to hold discussions with Chinese business leaders and entrepreneurs.

The Nepali Embassy will host a reception in his honour, during which he will interact with members of the Nepali community in China. The foreign minister is scheduled to return to Nepal on June 17.

People’s News Monitoring Service