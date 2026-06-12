Seven Killed in Bus Accident at Buchchakot in Namobuddha

Kathmandu, June 12: Seven people were killed on the spot when a passenger bus traveling from Banepa in Kavrepalanchok to Sungure in Roshi Rural Municipality met with an accident.

The bus with registration number Ba 3 Kha 8398 crashed today at Buchchakot in Namobuddha Municipality–2 along the BP Highway. Preliminary information indicates that seven people died at the scene of the accident.

Following the crash, local residents and security personnel have been engaged in rescue operations. Although it is suspected that other passengers were also injured, the exact number of injured has not yet been made public.

According to the police, the identities of the deceased have yet to be established. The cause of the accident has also not been immediately determined. A police team has reached the site and is carrying out rescue efforts as well as a preliminary investigation.

The bus is reported to have veered off the road and plunged downhill. Police said that further details are still being collected, and the official information regarding the deceased and injured is yet to be released.

People’s News Monitoring Service.